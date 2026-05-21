ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 10,665 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,304,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $981.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $885.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $882.40. The firm has a market cap of $289.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Article Title

Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Article Title

Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that CFO Denis Coleman sold shares are worth noting, but the transaction appears to be a partial sale and does not by itself change the long-term outlook. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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