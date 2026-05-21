ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 118,690 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,018,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $309,551,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,117 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $401.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $368.37 and its 200 day moving average is $337.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.03 and a 52-week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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