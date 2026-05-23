ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 21,303 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,196 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Block were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Block by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 136,793 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,535 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,486 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares in the company, valued at $40,874,146.02. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,598. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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