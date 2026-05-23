ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 25,800 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 378.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fortinet Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $476,059.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,978,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,709,744,555.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 153,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,446,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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