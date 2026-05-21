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ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 8,704 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in American Express by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 8,704 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 54,803 shares valued at about $20.3 million.
  • American Express remains heavily owned by institutions, with 84.33% of shares held by institutional investors. Several other funds also recently opened or expanded positions in the stock.
  • Analysts are mixed on AXP: recent moves included a downgrade from Weiss Ratings and slight target cuts from Morgan Stanley and Barclays, while Goldman Sachs raised its target; overall, the stock carries a “Hold” consensus with an average price target of $357.47.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in American Express were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: American Express and Fanatics announced a multifaceted partnership that makes Amex the official payments partner across select Fanatics locations, adds exclusive fan experiences, and launches a new co-branded Fanatics American Express card. The move could help Amex deepen customer engagement, strengthen spending volume, and expand its premium rewards ecosystem. Business Wire article
  • Positive Sentiment: American Express and Main Street America said they awarded more than $10 million in Shop Small grants to over 500 small businesses. The initiative supports Amex’s small-business brand positioning and reinforces its image as a partner to merchants, which can support long-term card acceptance and loyalty. Yahoo Finance article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether American Express stock remains attractive after its recent share-price pullback and after a lukewarm reaction to first-quarter earnings. These pieces reflect ongoing investor debate rather than a fresh operational catalyst, but they may be contributing to some near-term caution. Motley Fool article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reportedly reiterated a Hold view on AXP, which suggests analysts are not seeing a major near-term re-rating catalyst despite the company’s strong franchise and new marketing initiatives.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $309.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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