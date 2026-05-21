ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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