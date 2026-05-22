ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,373 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $290.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day moving average is $273.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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