ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 281.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,354 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $50,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in GE Vernova by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,448 shares of the company's stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,075.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.70 and a 200 day moving average of $916.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. AI Data Centers Need Power, and These 2 Industrials Are Cashing In

Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. GE Vernova: The Hidden AI Play That Has Few Growth Headwinds

Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. GE Vernova Inc. Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace.

Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high.

Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is earnings disappointment: with shares already up sharply over the past year, any miss on margins, orders, or backlog commentary could pressure the stock if management does not reinforce the growth story.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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