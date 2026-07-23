ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stock Position in Autohome Inc. $ATHM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,171 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.27% of Autohome worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,271 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Autohome

In related news, CTO Bibo Xiang sold 10,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $45,709.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 62,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,300.80. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Yan Zeng sold 24,300 shares of Autohome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $739,239. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Autohome from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATHM

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Autohome's dividend payout ratio is 183.97%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autohome, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autohome wasn't on the list.

While Autohome currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here