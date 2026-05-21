ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Welltower were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WELL opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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