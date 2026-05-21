ABN Amro Investment Solutions Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $177,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,119 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,826,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $92,275,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $335.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $294.32 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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