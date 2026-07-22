ABN Amro Investment Solutions Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.78 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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