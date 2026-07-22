ABN Amro Investment Solutions Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,026 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 49,537 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Salesforce by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $142,521,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.35. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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