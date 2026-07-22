ABN Amro Investment Solutions Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,026 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 49,537 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Salesforce by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $142,521,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce
Salesforce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see Salesforce as attractively valued versus peers, citing faster AI growth and stronger earnings revisions, which supports the case for further upside. Salesforce vs. Adobe: Which Enterprise Software Stock Has the Edge?
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce continues to draw investor attention, and some bullish commentary points to the stock being far below prior levels with meaningful upside if execution improves. Salesforce Cratered 33% in 2026. One Analyst Sees It Exploding Nearly 200%
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s technology is still being adopted in mission-critical settings, including a broader U.S. Air Force rollout of Missionforce for fleet management. Salesforce (CRM) Lands Broad Air Force Role Managing A Global Military Vehicle Fleet
- Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce remains a widely watched stock, but this mainly reflects ongoing investor interest rather than a clear new fundamental catalyst. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Salesforce with Adyen and other stocks is mostly informational and does not appear to be a major driver on its own. CRM vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s downgrade and sharply reduced price target are the clearest near-term negative catalysts, reinforcing concerns that upside may be more limited than previously expected. Salesforce slides on back of Morgan Stanley downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: A report about a company canceling a large Salesforce contract in favor of an AI-built CRM highlights competitive pressure from lower-cost, AI-native alternatives. Curative CEO says company ditched a $600k-a-year Salesforce contract after vibecoding a CRM in 2 months
- Negative Sentiment: Fireflies’ new AI Sales Suite adds another AI-driven competitor in sales intelligence and CRM-adjacent software, which could add to long-term competitive concerns for Salesforce. Fireflies launches AI Sales Suite, bringing enterprise sales intelligence to its 20 million users at a fraction of what legacy platforms charge
Salesforce Price Performance
CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.35. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.
Salesforce Company Profile
(Free Report
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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
Further Reading
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