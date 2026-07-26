ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 15,516 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,894 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,224,163 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $201,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,052,202 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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