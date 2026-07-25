ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 218,800 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 218,800 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Sony were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in Sony by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sony by 4,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Sony Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $776,292.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,239,208.88. This represents a 38.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at $565,938.62. This trade represents a 64.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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