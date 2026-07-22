ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 34,017 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,017 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in CocaCola were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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