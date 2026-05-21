ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 70,025 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,296 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 70,025 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $87,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $171.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.29. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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