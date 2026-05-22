ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $6.23 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,062 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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