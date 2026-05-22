ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in The Boeing Company $BA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,336 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing News Roundup

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

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Boeing Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BA opened at $219.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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