ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,621 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,629,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,215.00 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,270.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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