ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 581,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Inter & Co. Inc. accounts for 3.6% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned 0.13% of Inter & Co. Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Inter & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 15,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.29 on Monday. Inter & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $437.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts expect that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.40 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.28.

View Our Latest Report on Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co. Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inter & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inter & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Inter & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here