Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,127 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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