Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $966.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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