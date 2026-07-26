Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $506,000 Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,754.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,087.24. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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