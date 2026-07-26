Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,269 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,638.40. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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