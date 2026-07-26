Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 286,056 Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR $CEPU

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Central Puerto makes up approximately 0.5% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.19% of Central Puerto as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Puerto from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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Central Puerto Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.64. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA NYSE: CEPU is Argentina's leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company's thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina's clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU - Free Report).

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