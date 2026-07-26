Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 923,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,917,000. Kenvue comprises about 1.8% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 581,393 shares of the company's stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 51,718 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 15.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Kryger Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,840,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 187.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,606,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.58.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.25 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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