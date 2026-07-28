Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,442 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 712,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Acadia Healthcare worth $39,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 743,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 312,172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 717.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 256,669 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Raymond James Financial upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 5.8%

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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