Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,466,000 after buying an additional 2,370,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15,825.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,254,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,909,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,228 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $208,503.12. This trade represents a 72.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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