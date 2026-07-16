Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Acadian Asset Management were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $6,964,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Acadian Asset Management

In other news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 73,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,946,605.11. This represents a 57.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 3.1%

AAMI stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 185.73% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Acadian Asset Management's payout ratio is 17.02%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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