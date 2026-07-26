Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Shares Sold by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 223,683 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Acadian Asset Management worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its position in Acadian Asset Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,588 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Acadian Asset Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its position in Acadian Asset Management by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAMI alerts: Sign Up

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMI stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $85.73.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 185.73%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acadian Asset Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadian Asset Management

In related news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $6,697,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 73,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,605.11. The trade was a 57.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadian Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadian Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Acadian Asset Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here