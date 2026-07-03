Accenture PLC $ACN is Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s 8th Largest Position

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 379.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,802 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 184,296 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $118.15 and a 52-week high of $307.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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