Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,272 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after buying an additional 854,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,264,675 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,583,462,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,471,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,687,867,000 after acquiring an additional 343,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,656,436 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,922,212,000 after acquiring an additional 218,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,693,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,869,199,000 after acquiring an additional 546,198 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.41.

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Accenture Trading Down 18.8%

ACN opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.00. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Accenture Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Cybersecurity platform announcement

Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Top Midday Decliners

The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. William Blair downgrade

Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing even though profitability remains solid.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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