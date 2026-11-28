Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 136,192 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Accenture were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $309,873,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054,682 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 912,506 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 67.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,196,789 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $402,825,000 after purchasing an additional 885,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,089,380 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,116,610,000 after buying an additional 853,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 319.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,001,809 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $183,702,000 after buying an additional 762,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $235.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $224.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The information technology services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.390-14.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture's previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa Burgum sold 811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,000. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 5,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,430,844.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,338.96. This represents a 83.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,747,563. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a global professional services company that helps businesses, governments and other organizations address technology and operational challenges. Its work spans strategy and consulting, technology implementation, and the management of business processes and operations. The company provides services in areas including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering and enterprise software. Through its Accenture Song business, it also offers marketing, design and customer-experience services.

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