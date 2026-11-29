State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152,645 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,437,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $202,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.00. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $63.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.91 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops and operates software for electronic payments. Its solutions help banks, merchants, billers and government organizations process payments across digital and traditional channels, including card, account-to-account and real-time payments. The company's offerings include payment processing and orchestration, online and mobile payment services, bill payment tools, and fraud detection and prevention software. ACI serves customers in markets around the world. Founded in 1975 as Applied Communications Inc., ACI Worldwide has grown from a provider of banking transaction software into a global payments technology company.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACI Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACI Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While ACI Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report