ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Sold by Triata Capital Ltd

Triata Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 73,306 shares during the quarter. ACM Research makes up about 9.2% of Triata Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triata Capital Ltd owned 3.22% of ACM Research worth $76,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ACM Research by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 656.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $11,012,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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