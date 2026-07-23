ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Stake Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,933 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 27,808 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ACM Research worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 656.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,170.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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