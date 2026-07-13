ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 7.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $527,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $257.17 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.23. The stock has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC set a $290.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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