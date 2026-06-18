ACT Capital Management LLC Takes $14.92 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000. Krystal Biotech accounts for 12.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.53. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.99 and a 52 week high of $347.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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