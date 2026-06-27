Acuity, Inc. $AYI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 981.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,322 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Acuity worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,543 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,111 shares in the company, valued at $880,350.78. This trade represents a 47.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,532. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Acuity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $465.00 price target on Acuity in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $397.17.

Get Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AYI opened at $361.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.04 and a 12 month high of $380.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $308.10.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Acuity's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Acuity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acuity reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus estimates around $5.17 and revenue of $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion expected, reinforcing investor confidence in execution. Acuity Reports Fiscal 2026 Third-Quarter Results

Acuity reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus estimates around $5.17 and revenue of $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion expected, reinforcing investor confidence in execution. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the outlook, guiding FY2026 revenue to $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $19.75, both above consensus, which suggests the strong quarter may continue. Acuity: Q3 Earnings Brighten The Company's Outlook

Management raised the outlook, guiding FY2026 revenue to $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $19.75, both above consensus, which suggests the strong quarter may continue. Positive Sentiment: The Intelligent Spaces segment was a standout, with revenue up nearly 15%, gross margins above 60%, and operating margin expanding more than 800 basis points to 18.6%, highlighting improving profitability. Acuity: Q3 Earnings Brighten The Company's Outlook

The Intelligent Spaces segment was a standout, with revenue up nearly 15%, gross margins above 60%, and operating margin expanding more than 800 basis points to 18.6%, highlighting improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted the beat, while a recent price-target increase from Robert W. Baird to $390 also reflects improved sentiment around the stock. Benzinga

Analysts highlighted the beat, while a recent price-target increase from Robert W. Baird to $390 also reflects improved sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Acuity also confirmed its quarterly dividend and announced completion of the Distech Controls acquisition, which adds to the company’s strategic positioning but is less directly tied to the stock move. Acuity Brands Completes Acquisition of Distech Controls

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acuity wasn't on the list.

While Acuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here