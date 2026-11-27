State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,138 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 961,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.27% of Acuity worth $300,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Acuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Acuity

In related news, SVP Barry Goldman sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.48, for a total value of $1,221,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,338.40. This trade represents a 36.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neil Ashe sold 8,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.44, for a total transaction of $2,656,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,653. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $11,537,354. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair cut shares of Acuity from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Acuity from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity from $360.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acuity

Acuity Stock Down 0.0%

Acuity stock opened at $316.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.04 and a fifty-two week high of $380.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.87.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.20. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Acuity's payout ratio is currently 4.68%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity NYSE: AYI designs, manufactures and sells lighting and building-management solutions. Its offerings include indoor and outdoor luminaires, lighting controls, building automation systems and related software for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential settings. The company sells products under a portfolio of brands, including Lithonia Lighting, Juno, Peerless, Gotham and Distech Controls. Its solutions help customers manage lighting, building systems and energy use across a range of facilities.

See Also

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