Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1,611.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.99 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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