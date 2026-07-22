Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 473.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,075.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $916.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. AI Data Centers Need Power, and These 2 Industrials Are Cashing In

Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. GE Vernova: The Hidden AI Play That Has Few Growth Headwinds

Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. GE Vernova Inc. Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace.

Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high.

Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is earnings disappointment: with shares already up sharply over the past year, any miss on margins, orders, or backlog commentary could pressure the stock if management does not reinforce the growth story.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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