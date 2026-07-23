Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $11,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock worth $705,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.40 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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