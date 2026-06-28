Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,546.01 and a 200 day moving average of $881.10. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here