Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $16,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $817.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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