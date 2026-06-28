Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 99,300 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $368.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $243.34 and a fifty-two week high of $379.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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