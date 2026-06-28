Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $16.92 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 629,096 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 3,070 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $163.73 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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