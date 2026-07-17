Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,808 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,942,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,095.60. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 386,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $8,501,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,019,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,442,672.58. The trade was a 27.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,545 shares of company stock worth $18,588,281. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $22.10 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $91.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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