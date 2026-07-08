Addison Capital Co Buys 7,793 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Addison Capital Co's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PM opened at $187.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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